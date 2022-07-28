NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,447 shares during the period. NICE makes up 1.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NICE were worth $94,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Down 0.7 %

NICE traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $205.06. 1,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,502. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.88 and its 200-day moving average is $217.48. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. Equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

NICE Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.