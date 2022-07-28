Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,325.71

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,325.71 ($15.97) and traded as low as GBX 1,268 ($15.28). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,320 ($15.90), with a volume of 18,058 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($15.96) price objective on shares of Nichols in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Nichols Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,228.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,325.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £455.04 million and a PE ratio of -21.17.
Nichols Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Nichols
In related news, insider Andrew Milne acquired 1,688 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($14.27) per share, with a total value of £19,985.92 ($24,079.42). Also, insider David Rattigan bought 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,272 ($15.33) per share, with a total value of £1,908 ($2,298.80).
About Nichols
Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.
