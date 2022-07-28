Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Nielsen updated its FY22 guidance to $1.81 to $1.91 EPS.

Nielsen Stock Performance

Shares of NLSN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,949. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Nielsen has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nielsen by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nielsen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NLSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

