NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $107.86 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

