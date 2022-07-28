Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Down 99.0% in July

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the June 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nitto Denko from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,211. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.