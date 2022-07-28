Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Down 99.0% in July

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the June 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nitto Denko from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Nitto Denko Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,211. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08.
About Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
Further Reading
