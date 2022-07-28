Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Down 6.5%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 77,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,311,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Cowen cut their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Nordstrom Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

