Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $277.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $267.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.42.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $243.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.54. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $134,586,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.