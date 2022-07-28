North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOA. StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.57.

NYSE NOA traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $11.02. 3,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,677. The company has a market cap of $328.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 528.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 343,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

