North Atlantic Acquisition (NASDAQ:NAAC) Shares Down 0.1%

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 174,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

North Atlantic Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North Atlantic Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About North Atlantic Acquisition

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.