Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Trading 0.2% Higher

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.