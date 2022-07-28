Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NFBK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,589. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFBK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

