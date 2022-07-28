Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $29,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,463,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $445.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

