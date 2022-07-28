Northstar Group Inc. Has $25.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.2% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,742,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $200.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.47 and its 200-day moving average is $211.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

