Northstar Group Inc. Has $427,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $189.92 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.44. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.