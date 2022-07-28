Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,194,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in American International Group by 3,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after buying an additional 583,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.