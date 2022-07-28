Northstar Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 52,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,484,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $150.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average of $154.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

