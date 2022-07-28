Northstar Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,502,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $124.00 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average is $123.64.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.