Northwest Bancshares’ (NWBI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
NWBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Northwest Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.
Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.81%.
Insider Activity
In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
