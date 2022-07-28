NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30.

NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $55.47. 1,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWE. Bank of America downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 8.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 47.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

