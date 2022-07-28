NOV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 put options.

NOV stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 233,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,550,420. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $747,841,000 after purchasing an additional 532,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in NOV by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,337,000 after purchasing an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NOV by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after buying an additional 298,492 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NOV by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,026,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,014,000 after buying an additional 1,487,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

