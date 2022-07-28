Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $697.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $116.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $275.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $90.31 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

