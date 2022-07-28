Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Up 4.5%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 164,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $825.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,553,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $295,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,782 shares of company stock valued at $401,351.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.