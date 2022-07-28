Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the June 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:NQP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. 168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,810. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $15.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
