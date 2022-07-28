Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the June 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NQP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. 168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,810. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $15.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

