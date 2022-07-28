Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the June 30th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4,646.4% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,731,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 634,805 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 493,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,451,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 405,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 323,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 234,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.68. 4,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,317. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.