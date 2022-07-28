nVent Electric (NVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. nVent Electric has set its Q2 guidance at $0.52-0.54 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.14-2.22 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

