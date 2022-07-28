Nxt (NXT) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $54,835.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00024661 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00018846 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000990 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Nxt Profile
Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nxt
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.