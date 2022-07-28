O Dell Group LLC Acquires 23,922 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,922 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.0% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. O Dell Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $40,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $47.14. 55,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,894,610. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

