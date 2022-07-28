O Dell Group LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.43. 42,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

See Also

