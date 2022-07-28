O Dell Group LLC Buys 312 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,028,000 after acquiring an additional 54,666 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.42. 82,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,653. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86. The company has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

