O Dell Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 442,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 183,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,870. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $57.77.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.