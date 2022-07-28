O Dell Group LLC Invests $62,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $388.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,603. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.