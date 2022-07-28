O Dell Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.20.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $440.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,205. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $536.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

