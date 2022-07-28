O Dell Group LLC Purchases 750 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after acquiring an additional 328,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 872.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 154,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 138,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 976,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after acquiring an additional 127,180 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $51.65. 3,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,491. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
