O Dell Group LLC Purchases New Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MRCC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.09. 38,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,128. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 million. Research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.30%.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

