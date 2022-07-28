O Dell Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Dell Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 191,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,297,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,365,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,171,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.65. 14,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,190. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.