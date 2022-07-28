O Dell Group LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 270,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.89. 24,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,941. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

