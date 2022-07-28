Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $1,118,800.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,543,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,165,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:OSH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,478. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

