Occidental Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $277.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.76. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.