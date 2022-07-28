Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $260,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 535,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,099,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $171.59 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.83.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

