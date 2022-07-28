Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

VEA stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

