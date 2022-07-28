Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,355 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 81,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 171,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.97.
Lyft Price Performance
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
Lyft Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.