Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUM opened at $120.51 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.99.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

