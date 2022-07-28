Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,950. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $980.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.92. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OII. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen set a $15.00 target price on Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,093.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

