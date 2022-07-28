OctoFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48,611.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $48,611.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00007870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,106.92 or 1.00314806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003844 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00126615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00029783 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

