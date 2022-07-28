Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Odyssey Group International Price Performance
Shares of Odyssey Group International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 59,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,236. Odyssey Group International has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.
Odyssey Group International Company Profile
