Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Odyssey Group International Price Performance

Shares of Odyssey Group International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 59,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,236. Odyssey Group International has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

Get Odyssey Group International alerts:

Odyssey Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Odyssey Group International, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It develops three lifesaving technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat concussions and rare brain disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.