Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $12.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 182.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after buying an additional 52,014 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 40.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Cowen raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

