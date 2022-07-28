Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $12.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.
Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.
Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Cowen raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.71.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
