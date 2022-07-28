Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 65,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark G. Sander bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,170 shares of company stock valued at $277,891. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,533,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 327,003 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

