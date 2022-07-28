OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 7,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 863,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OLO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,349 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

