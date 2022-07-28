ON (NYSE:ONON) Earns “Initiates” Rating from Piper Sandler

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ONON. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ON from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global started coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ON from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Up 4.4 %

ON stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 29,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,773. ON has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ON during the 1st quarter worth $142,069,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in ON by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,479 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $100,520,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in ON during the 1st quarter valued at $34,065,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.