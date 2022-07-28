OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $37.29. 150,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,745. OneMain has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $62.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in OneMain by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.